Insider Buying: Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Director Purchases 674 Shares of Stock

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) Director Robert F. Schultz bought 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $15,872.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at $100,370.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Performance

MSBI stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.32. 191,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,016. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $30.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.17 million, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $97.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.40 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 25.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Midland States Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Midland States Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. This is a boost from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSBI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 99,273.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,232,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130,230 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,761,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,095,000 after acquiring an additional 292,712 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,263,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,622,000 after acquiring an additional 41,436 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,071,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,909,000 after purchasing an additional 49,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 726,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,981,000 after purchasing an additional 48,109 shares in the last quarter. 60.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

