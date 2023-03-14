Insider Buying: Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Insider Purchases 450 Shares of Stock

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) insider Andrew Martin acquired 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,082 ($49.75) per share, for a total transaction of £18,369 ($22,387.57).

ITRK stock traded up GBX 18 ($0.22) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 4,044 ($49.29). The stock had a trading volume of 225,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,584. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,322.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,048.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.83. The company has a market cap of £6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,242.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.61. Intertek Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3,485 ($42.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,368 ($65.42).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a GBX 71.60 ($0.87) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,921.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ITRK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($43.88) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($45.09) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Intertek Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 4,800 ($58.50) to GBX 4,400 ($53.63) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intertek Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,774.57 ($58.19).

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

