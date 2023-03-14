Insider Buying: Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Insider Purchases 450 Shares of Stock

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) insider Andrew Martin acquired 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,082 ($49.75) per share, for a total transaction of £18,369 ($22,387.57).
ITRK stock traded up GBX 18 ($0.22) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 4,044 ($49.29). The stock had a trading volume of 225,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,584. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,322.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,048.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.83. The company has a market cap of £6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,242.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.61. Intertek Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3,485 ($42.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,368 ($65.42).
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a GBX 71.60 ($0.87) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,921.79%.
Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.
