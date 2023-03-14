Insider Buying: Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) CFO Purchases 728 Shares of Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,032.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 96,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,757,079.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Greif Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEF traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.87. 224,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,393. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Greif, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.10 and a 52-week high of $74.22.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Greif had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Greif Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Greif’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GEF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Greif from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greif presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greif

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,669,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 674,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,440,000 after acquiring an additional 80,186 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 244.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 72,106 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Greif during the 4th quarter valued at $4,161,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Greif by 800.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 56,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 50,225 shares in the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greif Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.