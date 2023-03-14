Insider Buying: Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) CFO Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) CFO Chris Degnan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $19,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Galera Therapeutics stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $2.13. The company had a trading volume of 425,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,458. The firm has a market cap of $60.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $2.75.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Galera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Galera Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Galera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 281.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 151,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 112,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Galera Therapeutics by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,253 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,045,000. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

