Insider Buying: Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) Director Daniel K. Rothermel purchased 5,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,723.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Customers Bancorp Trading Up 4.6 %
Customers Bancorp stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.22. 1,996,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,475. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.94. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $59.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.75 million, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $142.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.85 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 21.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the third quarter worth $82,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 25.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.
Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.
