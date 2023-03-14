Insider Buying: CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust PLC (LON:CMPI) Insider Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust PLC (LON:CMPI – Get Rating) insider Shauna Bevan purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £4,960 ($6,045.09).

CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

CMPI traded up GBX 0.28 ($0.00) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 123.78 ($1.51). 47,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,648. CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 112 ($1.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 134 ($1.63). The company has a market cap of £61.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,042.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 123.97.

CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a GBX 1.67 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5,833.33%.

CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust Company Profile

BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

