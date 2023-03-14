Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) CEO Buys $32,610.00 in Stock

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) CEO Pavel Raifeld purchased 3,000 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $32,610.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,799 shares in the company, valued at $106,515.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Innoviva Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.24. 963,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,698. The stock has a market cap of $784.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.79. Innoviva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on INVA. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Innoviva from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Innoviva from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Innoviva has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innoviva

About Innoviva

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Innoviva by 2,417.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innoviva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Innoviva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Innoviva by 362.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Innoviva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

