Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ISSC stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.91. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average of $8.50.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 17.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Innovative Solutions and Support

In other news, major shareholder Christopher Harborne purchased 11,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $94,834.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,366,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,503,824.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 43,406 shares of company stock worth $345,412. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 6.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 405,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 23,995 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.

