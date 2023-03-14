Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Given New GBX 816 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 750 ($9.14) to GBX 816 ($9.95) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

IFJPY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Informa from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 780 ($9.51) to GBX 770 ($9.38) in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Informa from GBX 765 ($9.32) to GBX 805 ($9.81) in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Informa from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Informa Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IFJPY opened at $15.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.31. Informa has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $16.78.

About Informa

Informa Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information, advanced knowledge, and exhibition and events solutions. It operates through the following segments: Informa Connect, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Intelligence, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segments delivers major, branded, content-driven in-person, and virtual events and digital platforms.

