Inflection Point Acquisition (NASDAQ:IPAX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.37

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.37 and last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 2895899 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.67.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Inflection Point Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.
Inflection Point Acquisition Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inflection Point Acquisition
Inflection Point Acquisition Company Profile
Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.
Featured Stories
