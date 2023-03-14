Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 5,764,181 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the previous session’s volume of 2,412,416 shares.The stock last traded at $7.68 and had previously closed at $6.85.

INFN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Infinera from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Infinera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.21.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.30. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Infinera had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Infinera by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,376,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,760,000 after acquiring an additional 642,689 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Infinera by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 302,996 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,560,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Infinera by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 337,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 194,200 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,932,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,024,000 after purchasing an additional 732,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

