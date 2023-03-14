Incannex Healthcare Limited (NASDAQ:IXHL) Short Interest Update

Incannex Healthcare Limited (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 76.5% from the February 13th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incannex Healthcare

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Incannex Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Incannex Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Incannex Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Incannex Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 0.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incannex Healthcare Stock Performance

Incannex Healthcare stock remained flat at $2.31 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.67. Incannex Healthcare has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

Incannex Healthcare Company Profile

Incannex Healthcare Limited engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid and psychedelic pharmaceutical products and therapies in Australia. It offers APIRx-1801, an ultrapure tetrahydrocannabinol; APIRx-1802, an ultrapure CBD; and APIRx-1803, an ultrapure cannabigerol. The company also develops IHL-42X, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for obstructive sleep apnea; Psi-GAD that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for generalized anxiety disorder; MedChew Dronabinol, which has completed Phase Ia clinical trial for nausea and vomiting in chemotherapy; CanChew Plus that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome; APIRx-1601, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for vitiligo; APIRx-1602 that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for psoriasis; and APIRx-1603, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for atopic dermatitis.

