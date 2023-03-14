Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Mitch C. Hill Sells 12,750 Shares

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.63, for a total transaction of $747,532.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,965,862.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Inari Medical Trading Up 6.9 %

NASDAQ NARI traded up $4.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,224,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,730. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $95.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -112.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.49.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $107.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inari Medical

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $888,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 74,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,243 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.56.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Featured Stories

