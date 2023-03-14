IMS Capital Management Takes $247,000 Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,547,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,734,103,000 after purchasing an additional 792,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,576,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,522,000 after purchasing an additional 557,311 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,415,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,964 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,066,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,192,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,741,000 after purchasing an additional 721,901 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FITB traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.28. The stock had a trading volume of 14,245,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,358,749. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $48.03. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,218.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FITB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

