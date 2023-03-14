IMS Capital Management Raises Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

IMS Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 98.2% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of VIG traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.58. The company had a trading volume of 445,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,539. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.29. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $165.04. The stock has a market cap of $64.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

