IMS Capital Management Purchases 360 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

IMS Capital Management increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 1.8% of IMS Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.4% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 15.3% during the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Ulysses Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 25.0% during the third quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 4.5 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cfra raised Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.09.

WFC stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.14. 19,738,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,389,953. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $54.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.29 and a 200-day moving average of $44.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 38.22%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

