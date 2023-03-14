Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL) versus Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Financial Contrast

Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) and Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Impel Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.37, indicating that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ventyx Biosciences has a beta of -0.17, indicating that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.9% of Impel Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of Ventyx Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Impel Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.1% of Ventyx Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Impel Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50 Ventyx Biosciences 0 0 8 0 3.00

Impel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,429.05%. Ventyx Biosciences has a consensus price target of $52.78, indicating a potential upside of 39.48%. Given Impel Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Impel Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Ventyx Biosciences.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Impel Pharmaceuticals and Ventyx Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Impel Pharmaceuticals $670,000.00 34.76 -$76.54 million ($4.64) -0.21 Ventyx Biosciences N/A N/A -$83.75 million N/A N/A

Impel Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Ventyx Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Impel Pharmaceuticals and Ventyx Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Impel Pharmaceuticals -1,313.87% -701.26% -91.67% Ventyx Biosciences N/A -31.24% -29.07%

Summary

Ventyx Biosciences beats Impel Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Impel Pharmaceuticals

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Trudhesa, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine. The company is also developing INP105, an upper nasal formulation of olanzapine for the acute treatment of agitation and aggression in autism spectrum disorder; and INP107, an upper nasal formulation of carbidopa/levodopa, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of OFF episodes in Parkinson's disease. Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. was formerly known as Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2022. Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease. It is also developing VTX002, a sphingosine 1 phosphate receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and VTX2735, a peripheral-targeted NOD-like receptor protein 3 inflammasome inhibitor to treat patients with cryopyrin-associated periodic syndrome. In addition, the company is developing VTX3232, a CNS-penetrant NLRP3 inhibitor. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Encinitas, California.

