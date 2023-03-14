ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Down 5.6%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.43. 1,780,278 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 2,611,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

ImmunityBio Trading Down 9.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average is $4.70.

Institutional Trading of ImmunityBio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 255.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,649,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780,807 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 4th quarter valued at $15,109,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in ImmunityBio by 642.6% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,544,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,122 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in ImmunityBio by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,179,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 569,696 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ImmunityBio by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,079,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,155,000 after buying an additional 557,164 shares during the period. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

