IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Receives $27.89 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.89.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.
IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $773.71 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.89. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $19.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.01.
About IDEAYA Biosciences
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.
