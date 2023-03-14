IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Receives $27.89 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.89.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $773.71 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.89. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $19.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.01.

Institutional Trading of IDEAYA Biosciences

About IDEAYA Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.