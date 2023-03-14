Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Short Interest Up 85.2% in February

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 85.2% from the February 13th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HYSNY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hysan Development from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Hysan Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th.

Shares of Hysan Development stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,650. Hysan Development has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $7.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.84.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2883 per share. This is a positive change from Hysan Development’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Hysan Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.23%.

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

