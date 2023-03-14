Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) PT Lowered to $16.00

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HBAN. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.47.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.44. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

In other news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 16.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 159,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 22,883 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,598 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 170,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 28,457 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

