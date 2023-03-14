Humanscape (HUM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $11.78 Million

Humanscape (HUM) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Humanscape token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular exchanges. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $11.78 million and $5.42 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Humanscape has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape launched on August 14th, 2019. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/humanscape-ico. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Humanscape

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

