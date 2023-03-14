HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 775 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 775 ($9.45) target price on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.51) to GBX 840 ($10.24) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 900 ($10.97) price target on HSBC in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 743.50 ($9.06).

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 568.10 ($6.92) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £113.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 962.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.62. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 434.70 ($5.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 653.80 ($7.97). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 601.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 531.48.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.08%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 4,576.27%.

In other HSBC news, insider Georges Elhedery sold 52,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 633 ($7.71), for a total value of £334,901.31 ($408,167.35). Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

