Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.
Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of HST stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.77. The stock had a trading volume of 8,900,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,366,875. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.29. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $21.63.
Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
