Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of HST stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.77. The stock had a trading volume of 8,900,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,366,875. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.29. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $21.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

