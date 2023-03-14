Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $39.02

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.02 and last traded at $39.09, with a volume of 575888 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.33.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently weighed in on HRL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.63.
Hormel Foods Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.18.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 1,673.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.
Hormel Foods Company Profile
Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.
