Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $39.02

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.02 and last traded at $39.09, with a volume of 575888 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HRL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.63.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 1,673.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Articles

