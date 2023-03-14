Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.63.

HRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods Trading Up 0.4 %

HRL opened at $39.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.94. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $39.03 and a 1-year high of $55.11. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hormel Foods

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1,673.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.