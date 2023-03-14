Horizen (ZEN) 1-Day Volume Hits $22.19 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Horizen has a total market cap of $151.59 million and $22.19 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.26 or 0.00043297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Horizen has traded up 4.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00144991 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00061996 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001632 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,466,944 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

