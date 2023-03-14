Hibbett, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th.

Hibbett Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $63.71 on Tuesday. Hibbett has a 52 week low of $39.58 and a 52 week high of $75.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.23 and its 200 day moving average is $63.89. The company has a market cap of $811.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.63.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $458.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.57 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hibbett will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HIBB. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

In related news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $401,598.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi raised its position in Hibbett by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Hibbett by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hibbett by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Hibbett by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Hibbett by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

