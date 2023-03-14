HEXO (HEXO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th.
HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $25.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.06 million. HEXO had a negative net margin of 586.30% and a negative return on equity of 73.83%. On average, analysts expect HEXO to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
HEXO Stock Up 3.5 %
HEXO stock opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.38. HEXO has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05.
Separately, CIBC upgraded HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HEXO presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
HEXO Corp. engages in the provision of cannabis and cannabis products. The company was founded by Sébastien St. Louis and Adam Miron on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.
