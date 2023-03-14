HEXO (HEXO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $25.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.06 million. HEXO had a negative net margin of 586.30% and a negative return on equity of 73.83%. On average, analysts expect HEXO to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get HEXO alerts:

HEXO Stock Up 3.5 %

HEXO stock opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.38. HEXO has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HEXO

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEXO. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in HEXO during the second quarter worth about $796,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in HEXO by 184.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 860,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 558,231 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in HEXO by 1,230.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 399,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 369,794 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in HEXO by 57.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 703,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 257,500 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in HEXO by 91.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 430,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 205,943 shares during the period. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, CIBC upgraded HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HEXO presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

HEXO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HEXO Corp. engages in the provision of cannabis and cannabis products. The company was founded by Sébastien St. Louis and Adam Miron on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.