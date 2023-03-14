Hedron (HDRN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $595,148.43

Hedron (HDRN) traded up 12.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. Hedron has a total market capitalization of $94.31 million and approximately $595,148.43 worth of Hedron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedron token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hedron has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.11 or 0.00402611 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,104.46 or 0.27213834 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hedron Profile

Hedron’s genesis date was February 25th, 2022. Hedron’s total supply is 70,730,351,010,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,930,166,238,588 tokens. Hedron’s official Twitter account is @hedroncrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedron is https://reddit.com/r/HedronCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedron’s official website is hedron.pro.

Buying and Selling Hedron

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedron (HDRN) is a collection of smart contracts that live on the Ethereum and PulseChain blockchain(s). Hedron builds on top of HEX to allow stakers to mint and borrow HDRN tokens against their active HEX stakes. Hedron also allows stakers to trade their HEX stakes as NFT tokens on any compatible NFT marketplace. Hedron has no admin keys and no kill switches. Just like HEX, Hedron is completely decentralized with zero counterparty risk.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

