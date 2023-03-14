Hedera (HBAR) Price Reaches $0.0650 on Major Exchanges

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and $62.12 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0650 or 0.00000263 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Hedera has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00069468 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00053847 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00008626 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00022661 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000888 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004622 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,078,985,417 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 28,078,985,416.816856 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06502739 USD and is up 6.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $51,529,582.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

