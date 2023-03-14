HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Trading Up 7.2%

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.87 and last traded at $56.22. Approximately 1,408,677 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 781,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HQY shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on HealthEquity to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.62.

HealthEquity Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of HealthEquity

In other news, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 5,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $324,694.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,426. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in HealthEquity by 257.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,138,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,158,000 after purchasing an additional 820,082 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 151.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,277,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,838,000 after acquiring an additional 769,908 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter worth $50,183,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 299.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 791,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,588,000 after acquiring an additional 593,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth $34,071,000. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Further Reading

