Head to Head Review: Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) and FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO)

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) and FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Swiss Re and FOXO Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swiss Re 3 3 4 0 2.10 FOXO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Swiss Re currently has a consensus target price of $83.86, suggesting a potential upside of 234.63%. Given Swiss Re’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Swiss Re is more favorable than FOXO Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swiss Re $46.00 billion N/A $472.00 million N/A N/A FOXO Technologies N/A N/A $4.65 million N/A N/A

This table compares Swiss Re and FOXO Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Swiss Re has higher revenue and earnings than FOXO Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.9% of FOXO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of FOXO Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Swiss Re has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FOXO Technologies has a beta of 2.33, suggesting that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Swiss Re and FOXO Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swiss Re N/A N/A N/A FOXO Technologies N/A -8.93% -8.72%

Summary

Swiss Re beats FOXO Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty. The Life and Health segment includes property and casualty; and life and health sub-segments. The Corporate Solutions segment offers innovative insurance capacity to mid-sized and large multinational corporations across the globe. The Life Capital segment encompasses the closed and open life and health insurance books, as well as the ReAssure business and the primary life and health insurance business comprising elipsLife and iptiQ. The Group Items segment represents the administrative expenses of the corporate center functions that are not recharged to the operating segments. The company was founded on December 19, 1863 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

About FOXO Technologies

FOXO Technologies Inc., a technology platform company, focuses on commercializing longevity science through products and services that serve the life insurance industry. The company is developing products and services that combine longevity science with life insurance to support the consumer health and wellness engagement, and to simplify the consumer underwriting journey. It offers FOXO Labs, a services platform that integrates saliva-based epigenetic biomarkers into accelerated underwriting protocols to improve the customer underwriting journey; and FOXO Life, an insurance products platform that offers proprietary life insurance products and third-party life insurance carrier products based on bundling longevity science with life insurance. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

