Head to Head Contrast: Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) & PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD)

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) and PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Vericel has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PharmaCyte Biotech has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Vericel and PharmaCyte Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel 0 2 2 0 2.50 PharmaCyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Vericel currently has a consensus price target of $35.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.01%. Given Vericel’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vericel is more favorable than PharmaCyte Biotech.

0.0% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Vericel shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vericel and PharmaCyte Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel -10.17% -9.32% -6.64% PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -49.09% -43.39%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vericel and PharmaCyte Biotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel $163.70 million 8.56 -$16.71 million ($0.36) -82.16 PharmaCyte Biotech N/A N/A -$3.83 million N/A N/A

PharmaCyte Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vericel.

Summary

Vericel beats PharmaCyte Biotech on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee. The Epicel portfolio provide skin replacement for patients who have deep dermal or full thickness burns. The company was founded on March 24, 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes. The company was founded on October 28, 1996 and is headquartered in Laguna Hills, CA.

