Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts Give Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) a €192.00 Price Target

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) has been assigned a €192.00 ($206.45) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 64.24% from the stock’s current price.
HYQ has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($284.95) price target on Hypoport in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($247.31) price target on Hypoport in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.
Hypoport Trading Up 4.0 %
HYQ traded up €4.50 ($4.84) on Tuesday, hitting €116.90 ($125.70). 65,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,727. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €133.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €124.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. Hypoport has a 12 month low of €72.55 ($78.01) and a 12 month high of €389.80 ($419.14). The stock has a market capitalization of $736.47 million, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.68.
About Hypoport
Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.
