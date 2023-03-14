Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts Give Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) a €192.00 Price Target

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) has been assigned a €192.00 ($206.45) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 64.24% from the stock’s current price.

HYQ has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($284.95) price target on Hypoport in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($247.31) price target on Hypoport in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get Hypoport alerts:

Hypoport Trading Up 4.0 %

HYQ traded up €4.50 ($4.84) on Tuesday, hitting €116.90 ($125.70). 65,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,727. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €133.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €124.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. Hypoport has a 12 month low of €72.55 ($78.01) and a 12 month high of €389.80 ($419.14). The stock has a market capitalization of $736.47 million, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.68.

About Hypoport

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hypoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.