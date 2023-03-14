Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 0.93 Per Share

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.93 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Harworth Group’s previous dividend of $0.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Harworth Group Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of HWG stock opened at GBX 116.50 ($1.42) on Tuesday. Harworth Group has a 52-week low of GBX 99 ($1.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 189 ($2.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 117.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 115.76. The company has a market capitalization of £376.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 323.61 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Harworth Group alerts:

About Harworth Group

(Get Rating)

See Also

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

Receive News & Ratings for Harworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.