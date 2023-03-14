Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 0.93 Per Share

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.93 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Harworth Group’s previous dividend of $0.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Harworth Group Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of HWG stock opened at GBX 116.50 ($1.42) on Tuesday. Harworth Group has a 52-week low of GBX 99 ($1.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 189 ($2.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 117.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 115.76. The company has a market capitalization of £376.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 323.61 and a beta of 0.72.
About Harworth Group
See Also
- Is Academy Sports And Outdoors A Buy For 2023?
- Regional Bank Depositors Turn to Bank of America After SVB Fail
- DocGo: A Growth Stock Going Higher In 2023
- Are There Opportunities In The Silicon Valley Bank Collapse?
- Bonds are a Safe Haven Again, Still Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Harworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.