Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Harvard Bioscience Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of HBIO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.56. The company had a trading volume of 103,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,809. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $108.01 million, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.55. Harvard Bioscience has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $6.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Harvard Bioscience

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 282,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.