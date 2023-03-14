Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Separately, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.
Harvard Bioscience Stock Down 4.1 %
Shares of HBIO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.56. The company had a trading volume of 103,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,809. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $108.01 million, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.55. Harvard Bioscience has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $6.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.71.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Harvard Bioscience
Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.
