Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 520 to GBX 450. The company traded as low as $3.23 and last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 940 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 480 ($5.85) to GBX 320 ($3.90) in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.36.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves and related activities. It operates through North Sea and International segments. The North Sea segment includes the UK and Norwegian Continental Shelves. The International segment focuses in the s Indonesia, Vietnam and Mexico.

