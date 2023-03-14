Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Bought by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,738 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,196 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 257.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Insider Activity

Halliburton Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $244,237.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $244,237.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,763,947. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

HAL stock opened at $33.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.12. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.35.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

