Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $364.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HLN. Morgan Stanley upgraded Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.39) to GBX 364 ($4.44) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Investec began coverage on Haleon in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haleon

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Haleon by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 58,766 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Haleon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Haleon by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 259,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 86,587 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Haleon by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Haleon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon Stock Performance

Haleon Dividend Announcement

NYSE HLN opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.06. Haleon has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.0577 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

