GYEN (GYEN) Price Tops $0.0075 on Exchanges

GYEN (GYEN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 14th. In the last week, GYEN has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One GYEN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. GYEN has a total market capitalization of $40.30 million and approximately $283,248.91 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

GYEN’s genesis date was February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. GYEN’s official website is stablecoin.z.com. GYEN’s official message board is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee.

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

