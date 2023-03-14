GURU Organic Energy (GUR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

GURU Organic Energy (TSE:GUR – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 16th. Analysts expect GURU Organic Energy to post earnings of C($0.11) per share for the quarter.

GURU Organic Energy (TSE:GUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.23) by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$6.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.94 million.

In other GURU Organic Energy news, Director Eric Yves Graveline bought 18,000 shares of GURU Organic Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,018,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,001,414.12. In other news, Director Eric Yves Graveline acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,018,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,001,414.12. Also, Director Carl Goyette purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,898,481 shares in the company, valued at C$5,695,443.

