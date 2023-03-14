Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $77.01

Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.01 and last traded at $73.69, with a volume of 141063 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.26.
Gulfport Energy Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.11 and a 200-day moving average of $80.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 5.50.
About Gulfport Energy
Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gulfport Energy (GPORQ)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.