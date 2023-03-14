Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.31)-$(0.25) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $551.93-569.73 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $616.00 million. Guess’ also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.45-2.80 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GES. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Guess’ in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Guess’ from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Guess’ Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE GES traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.27. 938,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,886. Guess’ has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $24.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Guess’ Announces Dividend

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.44. Guess’ had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $817.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Guess’ will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Guess”s payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Guess’ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Guess’ by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Guess’ by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Guess’ by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Guess’ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Featured Stories

