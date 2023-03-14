Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Receives $59.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.64.
GH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Guardant Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th.
Guardant Health Trading Up 3.4 %
NASDAQ GH opened at $25.86 on Tuesday. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 6.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.86.
Guardant Health Company Profile
Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.
