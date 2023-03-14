Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Receives $59.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.64.

GH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Guardant Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

NASDAQ GH opened at $25.86 on Tuesday. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 6.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Guardant Health by 5.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 143,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 37,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 15,873 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

