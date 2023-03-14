GSK (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,500 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) received a GBX 1,500 ($18.28) target price from analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GSK. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,730 ($21.08) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($17.67) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,400 ($17.06) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,575 ($19.20) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,551.11 ($18.90).

Shares of GSK traded up GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,380.40 ($16.82). The stock had a trading volume of 5,342,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,440,774. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.87. GSK has a 52 week low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,280.50 ($27.79). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,438.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,403.69. The company has a market cap of £56.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,278.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.27.

In other GSK news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 798 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,453 ($17.71) per share, for a total transaction of £11,594.94 ($14,131.55). In other news, insider Urs Rohner bought 798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,453 ($17.71) per share, for a total transaction of £11,594.94 ($14,131.55). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 28,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,487 ($18.12), for a total transaction of £424,925.12 ($517,885.58). Insiders acquired a total of 2,915 shares of company stock worth $4,160,059 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

