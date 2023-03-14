Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.15

Shares of Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

Grupo Financiero Inbursa Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.23.

Grupo Financiero Inbursa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grupo Financiero Inbursa SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, financial, and investment services. It provides personal banking, commercial banking, brokerage, mortgages, commercial loans, loans to financial entities, consumer loans, financial consulting, general insurance, car insurance, health insurance, retirement funds, asset management, administrative and stock distributions, repurchasing services, and leasing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Inbursa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Inbursa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.