Grin Price Up 3.2% This Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 13th. Grin has a market capitalization of $6.20 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0631 or 0.00000260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Grin has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,274.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.13 or 0.00334284 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00013837 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.87 or 0.00625713 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00080429 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.57 or 0.00525624 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004108 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009733 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

