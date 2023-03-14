Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Shares Sold by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC reduced its position in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Griffon makes up approximately 0.3% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Griffon were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFF. Voss Capital LLC grew its holdings in Griffon by 38.1% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 2,526,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,577,000 after purchasing an additional 696,345 shares during the period. Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,473,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Griffon by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,656,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,304,000 after buying an additional 388,996 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 904,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,341,000 after purchasing an additional 348,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,674,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $153,717,000 after purchasing an additional 181,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Griffon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Griffon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GFF traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $31.74. The stock had a trading volume of 139,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,373. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 3.03. Griffon Co. has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $43.74.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Griffon had a positive return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $649.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Griffon’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Griffon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.16%.

Griffon Profile

(Get Rating)

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

Featured Articles

