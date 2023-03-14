Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) PT Raised to C$93.00 at National Bankshares

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$91.00 to C$93.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$93.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$98.00 target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$96.88.
TSE:GRT.UN opened at C$83.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.69. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$63.29 and a 1 year high of C$100.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$80.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$75.28.
Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.
